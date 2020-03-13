Injured Dog in Baltimore Rescued After Falling Out of Dumpster at Trash Incinerator Facility

Baltimore City Animal Control on Monday rescued an injured dog who had fallen 30 feet out of a dumpster at a trash incinerator facility.

The pooch, who the company named “Donut,” was discovered by a front-end loader operator among the piles of trash — a miracle, considering the brown dog wasn’t initially noticed among the huge piles of garbage.

It was only when Donut moved that he was luckily spotted. The operator was able to pull Donut out and to safety, before calling animal control.

Said BARCS on its website: “It was a very fortunate circumstance for Donut that he was visible on top of the debris at that moment.”

Donut had multiple cuts and puncture wounds on his body, including a large gash on his right hind leg. He was also suffering from “severe injuries” to his front legs, BARCS said.

After being examined by veterinarians at a local ER, it was determined that Donut “had injuries both consistent with his fall from the dumpster as well as wounds believed to have happened before Monday morning (mainly bite wounds). His front legs are very hurt and he is unable to walk on his own.”

The dog remains under emergency care and will likely need surgery for one or several of his legs, BARCS noted.

But he’s in good spirits.

“While Donut physically looked like he was too far gone, he showed us that he still had hope by wagging his tail and trying to move his face close to ours for comfort,” BARCS said. “Everyone who helped him Monday morning keeps talking about how all Donut wants to do is give kisses.”

“We don’t know what events led up to Donut being found on the incinerator plant floor,” they added. “Could someone have purposely have thrown him away in those dumpsters? Or did he wander or fall in there on his own? Whatever the circumstance, sweet Donut is now safe — and very lucky to be alive.”

BARCS is raising money for Donut through its Franky Fund, which supports the medical bills of critically injured animals and animal victims of extreme abuse and neglect.

“We are desperately in need of donations to this fund in order to give Donut a fighting chance,” they said. “Can you help Donut? Please consider making a donation to the Franky Fund today. This fund relies completely on private donations from our supporters. When you give to the Franky Fund, 100 percent of your donation goes directly to animals with extraordinary medical needs like Donut.”

Additionally, they are looking for any information on the case, asking concerned citizens to call the Animal Abuse Unit at 443-681-0101 if they have any information on what happened to Donut.