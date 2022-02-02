Someone reportedly abandoned the black-and-white cat with two broken legs and an eye injury at a rest stop off I-95 in Connecticut

Conn. Rescuers Save Injured Cat Abandoned in Carrier at Rest Stop and Name Pet Highway

A cat is on the road to recovery after being left inside a cat carrier at a Connecticut rest stop off a busy highway on Jan. 24.

New Canaan Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm tells PEOPLE that the department, which assisted in the cat's rescue, was informed that the feline had been found by state police officers abandoned at a rest stop near Interstate 95 in Darien.

Veterinarians later determined that the black-and-white feline, who rescuers named Highway, had two broken legs and trauma to one eye and was abandoned with these injuries.

"The poor guy," Halm told the Hartford Courant. "When I got there, he was very still and very subdued."

New Canaan Animal Control reached out to the Norwalk-based Pets Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) to assist with "the extensive medical care" required to save Highway, Halm tells PEOPLE.

Ellen Simmonds, executive director of PAWS, told the Stamford Advocate that Highway requires surgery to address his injuries, including the insertion of metal plates in his front legs and the removal of his ruptured eye.

PAWS veterinarians believe Highway's eye "was punctured with a sharp object," per Simmonds' statement to the outlet.

"Despite his extensive injuries, Highway maintains his sweet temperament and disposition," she said. "He is a very sweet cat, who will definitely find a forever home. Highway has a very different and rewarding life ahead of him, thanks to the quick thinking and action of the State Police and New Canaan Animal Control."

Halm tells PEOPLE that cat's eye surgery is scheduled for Wednesday. She told the Advocate that Highway has "a long road in front of him" as he recovers from his injuries.

"Despite the suspected abuse, Highway remains a sweet and trusting animal," Halm tells PEOPLE.

Both Halm and PAWS hope someone will step forward to help pay for the feline's upcoming surgeries and rehabilitation.

"Highway is a really special guy," the shelter wrote Tuesday on Facebook, "with everything he has been through, he still seeks love and attention. Please go to www.pawsct.org and click the Donate button to help Highway with his road to recovery.