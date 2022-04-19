Some Influencers Are Cloning Their Famous Pets to Maintain the 'Legacy' of Their Popular Animals

This picture taken on June 29, 2016 shows cloned dogs in a glass-fronted pen at a care room of the Sooam Biotech Research Foundation, a world leader in pet cloning, in Seoul. Sooam Biotech clones many animals, including cattle and pigs for medical research and breed preservation, but is best known for its commercial dog service. Since 2006, the facility has cloned nearly 800 dogs, commissioned by owners or state agencies seeking to replicate their best sniffer and rescue dogs. / AFP / JUNG YEON-JE / TO GO WITH Science-genetics-cloning-pets-SKorea,FEATURE by Jung Ha-Won (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Credit: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty