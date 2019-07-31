The Indianapolis Zoo Welcomes Six Adorable Rescue Sloths From Panama

Image zoom Courtesy Indianapolis Zoo

Indiana’s sloth population just got bigger!

Six new rescue slots from Panama have just made the Indianapolis Zoo their new home. They join the current five — Quinto, Harvey, Sid, Wilson and ET— to make one big, happy sloth family.

Indianapolis Zoo area manager Meagan Keen recently traveled to Panama to pick up the six new additions from the Panamerican Conservation Association (APPC), the zoo said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The APPC is a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center with a sloth sanctuary. The zoo told PEOPLE that while the rescue center’s goal is to re-release the sloths after rehabilitation, under certain circumstances they partner with groups like the Indianapolis Zoo to find safe homes for the mammals that can’t survive in the wild.

“Many of these sloths were orphaned at very young ages. Some mothers died due to injuries after storms or domestic dog attacks,” the Indianapolis Zoo said about the new sloths.

While zoogoers may be anxious to see the new animals, they are currently adjusting to the new environment away from public viewing, and are undergoing “a quarantine process to ensure they’re healthy before being introduced to the other species here,” according to zoo officials.

“During this time, the veterinarian team does wellness checks and our animal care team works with the sloths daily, including feeding and training time,” the zoo said.

The sloths will be ready to meet guests in a few weeks and will be hanging out in the MISTery Park, which is home to the zoo’s two-toed sloth exhibit.