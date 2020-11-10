Indianapolis Zoo Welcomes Male Giraffe Calf: 'He Is Already Growing'

The newborn giraffe, who has yet to be named, is the first calf for his 3-year-old mother, Kita

The Indianapolis Zoo has expanded its animal family.

On Tuesday, the zoo announced in a press release that a male reticulated giraffe was born at 4:35 a.m. on Sunday, weighing in at 137 lbs. and standing about 6 feet tall at birth.

"He is already growing and will be several feet taller before his first birthday," the zoo said.

The newborn giraffe, who has yet to be named, is the first calf for his 3-year-old mother, Kita. According to the zoo, the calf resembles his father, 10-year-old Majani, with his lighter, caramel-colored patches.

"Zookeepers said the calf is curious, following close behind mom and nursing well," the zoo's release read. "The other members of the herd have shown interest in interacting, even licking the calf through the stall fence."

The zoo also celebrated the birth on social media, sharing a short video of the calf readily enjoying his new home alongside Kita.

"BIG BABY NEWS! We’re excited to welcome a beautiful male giraffe calf, born early Sunday morning to first-time mom Kita. Already standing 6 ft tall, our little newborn is nursing well & full of curiosity. While the baby doesn’t yet have a name, he & mom are both doing great. #IndyZoo#giraffe #babygiraffe #ZooBabies#ZooBorns," the zoo wrote.

The new addition brings the zoo's giraffe herd to five total. During the winter, they will live inside the climate-controlled indoor facility, and guests will be able to meet the new calf in the spring.