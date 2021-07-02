"These first few days are just about helping the animal get stable," Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) said of the dog

Indiana Animal Shelter Looking For Answers After Finding Emaciated Dog on the Side of the Road

A recently discovered emaciated dog is now on the mend at an Indiana animal shelter.

On Friday, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) revealed in a social media post that they came across the thin animal the day prior.

"The dog was found by a passerby along an access road near the former Target building in the 7600 block of S. Anthony Blvd," the organization wrote. "The male dog appears to be a Beagle or Brittany mix breed and is approximately one-year-old."

FWACC said that the canine was too weak to walk when he was discovered alone on the road. After conducting a veterinary exam on the dog, the shelter's medical team believes that the canine could not have traveled by himself to the location where he was found.

FWACC also noted that it appeared as though the dog "was kept in a crate or small enclosed area prior [to] being found."

In an update to their initial social media post, FWACC said that the animal's condition was "still critical," and they "weren't sure he was going to make it through the night."

"When animals come to us in this severely malnourished state these first few days are just about helping the animal get stable," they said. "There are many medical issues that can present along the journey back to a healthy weight."

FWACC said they will "continue to provide the best care possible" for the unnamed pet and will keep followers updated on his condition.

"Thank you all for always being such a kind, caring community," the organization said.