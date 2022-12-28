Indiana Firefighters Free Goose Frozen to Wet Sand at Lake Michigan Beach

A Canada goose found frozen stuck to a beach in Indiana is on the mend thanks to a flock of Good Samaritans.

On December 26, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received a call about a bird in a bad situation.

"Earlier today, Indiana Conservation Officers were contacted about a Canada goose that found itself frozen in the wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park. Several Good Samaritans had already attempted to free the goose without any luck," Indiana DNR Law Enforcement shared on Facebook Monday.

For the safety of the goose and the humans trying to help the animal, Indiana DNR Law Enforcement reached out to the volunteer firefighters of Porter Volunteer Firefighters Inc. in Porter, Indiana, for help with the rescue.

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement

"The goose was safely removed from the frozen beach! The bird was then transported to a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian's facility for treatment. Great work by all!" Indiana DNR Law Enforcement wrote of what happened after the firefighters arrived at the scene.

The agency's post about the unusual goose rescue includes photos of the animal sitting on a beach surrounded by a sheet of ice and a shot of the hole the bird left behind when it was removed.

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement

After spending an unknown amount of time caught in the ice, the goose is now recovering with veterinary professionals.

Unfortunately, this Canada goose is not the only any who braved the freezing temperatures created by the deadly winter storm that rolled across the U.S. over the holiday weekend. On December 22, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officers seized a pregnant dog at a residence where the dog was living outside in a flooded wooden dog house. The canine, named Mama Manolo by rescuers, gave birth to nine healthy puppies on Christmas.