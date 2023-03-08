Indian Villager Lives with Crane He Rescued from Death: 'I Can't Imagine Life Without Him'

An unexpected bond has become unbreakable between a crane and the man who saved its life in rural India.

Last year, Arif Gurjar found an injured, bleeding sarus crane on his farmland, and he brought the crane into his home to help it heal, he told The Times.

After trying a variety of home remedies — there is no vet in the area — Gurjar and his family were able to treat and bandage the crane's wound. "In that time, he walked very, very slowly," Gurjar told The Times. "After a month, we removed the bandage and found that he could stand on his feet."

Believing he would take flight as soon as he had healed, Gurjar was surprised to find the crane, who he calls "Sarus," didn't leave.

"All I was doing when I saw him lying in my fields injured was my duty as a human being," he told The Times. "But now I can't imagine life without him."

In the months since his recovery, Sarus has not left Gurjar's side, flying beside him as Gurjar, 30, rides his scooter and even eating off the same plate — which the bird did while recovering from its injuries.

Occasionally, the crane — which is the tallest flying bird at 5-feet-tall — will fly away on his own, but "always returns by sunset," Gurjar added to the outlet.

"Friendship thrives on freedom. He roams around freely and we never constrain him," he continued.

In a series of videos shared by Indian journalist Gyanendra Shukla on Twitter, Sarus can be seen flying alongside Gurjar as he rides his scooter along a road, the crane flying low and close to one side. Shukla described the crane as "a follower of his savior."

The pair's bond is obvious in the clips posted by Shukla, and Gurjar is aware of just how much he's come to care for the crane — which is also the official bird of Uttar Pradesh state, where Gurjar lives.

"I know 100 percent he will not leave me," he told The Times. "If he does, I will feel pain. But I know he won't."