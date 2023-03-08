Indian Villager Lives with Crane He Rescued from Death: 'I Can't Imagine Life Without Him'

Arif Gurjar nursed a sarus crane back to health last year, and the animal has not left his side since

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 12:14 PM
Crane Saved by Indian Villager Now Never Leaves His Side
Photo: BBC News Hindi/Youtube

An unexpected bond has become unbreakable between a crane and the man who saved its life in rural India.

Last year, Arif Gurjar found an injured, bleeding sarus crane on his farmland, and he brought the crane into his home to help it heal, he told The Times.

After trying a variety of home remedies — there is no vet in the area — Gurjar and his family were able to treat and bandage the crane's wound. "In that time, he walked very, very slowly," Gurjar told The Times. "After a month, we removed the bandage and found that he could stand on his feet."

Believing he would take flight as soon as he had healed, Gurjar was surprised to find the crane, who he calls "Sarus," didn't leave.

"All I was doing when I saw him lying in my fields injured was my duty as a human being," he told The Times. "But now I can't imagine life without him."

In the months since his recovery, Sarus has not left Gurjar's side, flying beside him as Gurjar, 30, rides his scooter and even eating off the same plate — which the bird did while recovering from its injuries.

Occasionally, the crane — which is the tallest flying bird at 5-feet-tall — will fly away on his own, but "always returns by sunset," Gurjar added to the outlet.

"Friendship thrives on freedom. He roams around freely and we never constrain him," he continued.

In a series of videos shared by Indian journalist Gyanendra Shukla on Twitter, Sarus can be seen flying alongside Gurjar as he rides his scooter along a road, the crane flying low and close to one side. Shukla described the crane as "a follower of his savior."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair's bond is obvious in the clips posted by Shukla, and Gurjar is aware of just how much he's come to care for the crane — which is also the official bird of Uttar Pradesh state, where Gurjar lives.

"I know 100 percent he will not leave me," he told The Times. "If he does, I will feel pain. But I know he won't."

Related Articles
Ramon Najera
Texas Man Arrested After Dog Attack Left U.S. Air Force Vet, 81, Dead and 3 Others Injured
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
jackson Ward
Texas Boy, 8, Is Home on Family's Ranch with Beloved Cow After Heart Transplant and 453 Days in a Hospital
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Husband of Mass. Mom Who Allegedly Killed Their 3 Children Asks People to Forgive Wife
logan paul
Logan Paul Thanks Sanctuary For Saving His Former Pet Pig After She Is Found Abandoned and Hurt
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
Sherman the Border Collie Survives Terrifying Mountain Lion Attack Inside California Home: Watch!
Airbus 320 US Airways aircraft hudson
Captain 'Sully' and Passengers Reunite for 'Miracle on the Hudson' Anniversary: 'We're Like Extended Family'
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Tells PEOPLE: 'Spare' Is a Raw Account of the 'Good, the Bad and Everything in Between'
Vow Renewal photographs of Kristy and Andrew Mackenzie including immediate family members Where was the image taken – Avon Beach, Outer Banks of NC When was the image taken – August 29th, 2022 Who took the photograph – Rachel Saddlemire, Lead Photographer of Artography by R&D Full credit line – Rachel & Diana Saddlemire, Artography by R&D
Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Wakes Up from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again
Lisa Hochstein Rollout
'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Says Husband's Request for Divorce 'Was a Knife to the Heart'
gwen stefani, blake shelton
Gwen Stefani on Why It's 'Good' for Her If Husband Blake Shelton Wins His Last Two 'Voice' Seasons
michael caine
Michael Caine Enjoys Date Night Out in London with Longtime Wife Shakira
Inside Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin’s ‘Unbreakable’ Bond After Recent Health Scares
Inside Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin's 'Unbreakable' Bond After Recent Health Scares: Sources
Michael J. Fox Rollout
Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Painful Injuries, Recovery and Kind Acts That Changed His Life
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Celebs
Usher Shares Update on 'Friend' Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Recovery: 'He Is Doing Great'
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: 'My Best Friend'