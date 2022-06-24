The Incredible Dr. Pol Prepares to Celebrate 200 Episodes of Helping Others Learn About Animals

For over ten years, veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol has given animal lovers an inside look at his veterinary work on the Nat Geo WILD show The Incredible Dr. Pol

Dr. Pol told PEOPLE that when he was approached ten years ago about doing a show on Pol Veterinary Services, which serves domestic pets and farm animals, he thought, "Who the heck wants to watch me?"

It turns out countless animal lovers were interested in the vet's work and still are today. The Incredible Dr. Pol is set to air its 200th episode on July 16.

PEOPLE has a first look at the upcoming landmark episode, which Dr. Pol promises will include plenty of "reminiscing" about his favorite show moments from the past decade and the usual veterinary business too.

In the sneak peek of the episode, Dr. Pol. assists a German shepherd with a "clean fracture" that needs help to heal. To ensure the dog overcomes this health struggle, Dr. Pol puts the canine in a splint — a task that catches his granddaughter's interest.

The routine vet visit captured in this clip is one of many examples of how Dr. Pol has helped animals over the years. Being able to show these procedures on television is important to the veterinarian because the content educates pet parents on how to best care for their furry friends.

"That's why we talk about what we do and why we're doing it," Dr. Pol told PEOPLE about his work on the show. "I hear now from people that we meet that have learned so much from the show."

"It makes me very happy when people understand more about animals and how to take care of them better," he added.