I Have a Finicky Older Cat and a Naughty Kitten — and This One Treat Makes Them Both Come Running
When preparing to adopt a kitten and integrate him into my household with my dear 13-year-old cat, Luna, I did a lot of reading about how to mitigate any potential conflicts between the two. Of course, I did some toy swaps while keeping them separated the first few days so they could familiarize themselves with the other’s scent, and I tried to walk the tricky line of acclimating the kitten, Twig, into his new home while remaining sensitive to Luna’s extremely timid and suspicious life outlook.
I really wanted to avoid any scolding or negative feedback because cat behaviors that seem aggressive, like hissing and growling, are more typically signs of fear than hostility. Rather than breaking them apart or reprimanding one of them during some of their more heated wrestling matches, I attempted to distract them and create a positive atmosphere with catnip, toys, food, and treats — and the Inaba Churu treats for cats become my saving grace.
My older cat is super finicky. Sometimes, she loves all things tuna, happily devouring her Weruva BFF tuna paté and gobbling down a side of Applaws Tuna Loin. Other days, she turns up her nose at the very same options and decides she prefers Weruva’s chicken paté and Inaba’s Chicken Fillets. (Some days, she wants none of that, and how dare I even attempt to feed her those offensive things!) The only edible options I can always count on to draw her in are these Inaba lickable purée tubes. All I have to do is hold one in each hand, and both cat and kitten immediately forget whatever else they were doing (fighting, scratching the couch, wreaking general havoc). See below for exhibit A.
Their purrs are audible as they inhale these treats in an oddly satisfying human-to-cat interaction. You don’t need to put the purées on a plate or anything because you can just squeeze the tubes straight into your cat’s lapping mouth, a bonding experience between pet and pet parent. Because of the dynamic they provide, these treats are a helpful tool to have on hand if you’re a new cat owner or fostering.
The Inaba purées are made with real farm-raised chicken and deep-sea tuna bases and come in nine different flavors. While I give them to my cats solo, the delectable treats also make a great food topper to incentivise our more particular pets to eat their regular meals and as a way to mask medications. Because cats get most of their water intake from their food, these wet treats even have the added benefit of hydrating your kitty.
Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have granted these pet treat variety packs a nearly perfect 4.8-star rating (and another 2,000 did the same on the single-flavor six packs), with reviewers expressing sentiments similar to mine about how well they attract even the most fussy of cats. One even credits the Inaba products with saving her pet’s life. “I picked up a free sample at a fancy pet store and was skeptical because my kitties are super duper finicky,” the shopper wrote. “But my (16-year-old) male littermates went crazy the second they smelled the sample Chicken with Scallop. My one boy was going through a rough patch recently and was nauseous and dehydrated to the point I had to come up with an end of life plan with his vet. He wouldn't eat or drink but would lick these from my finger. He needed some food but mostly fluid, and these were a perfect vehicle. I don't know if he would have made it without these.”
Another shopper referred to these as “kitty crack,” saying, “I've purchased many brands of these push-up treats over the years. This is by far the best as far as my cats are concerned. I've never had one turn their nose up to them, and this is the only brand I've found that EVERY cat will eat. They are nice and soupy and smelly so easy to hide medications in. The only issue I have is not enough hands to feed multiple cats at a time with these treats, so they end up fighting over them! But they love them, so can't complain!”
If you’re looking for a way to stay in your cat’s good graces, we say hit ‘em where they care most: their stomachs. Shop a five-flavor variety pack of Inaba’s cat-loved Churu wet treats for just under $18 on Amazon, or visit Inaba’s Amazon storefront for all of your flavor and bundle options.
