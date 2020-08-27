Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have granted these pet treat variety packs a nearly perfect 4.8-star rating (and another 2,000 did the same on the single-flavor six packs), with reviewers expressing sentiments similar to mine about how well they attract even the most fussy of cats. One even credits the Inaba products with saving her pet’s life. “I picked up a free sample at a fancy pet store and was skeptical because my kitties are super duper finicky,” the shopper wrote. “But my (16-year-old) male littermates went crazy the second they smelled the sample Chicken with Scallop. My one boy was going through a rough patch recently and was nauseous and dehydrated to the point I had to come up with an end of life plan with his vet. He wouldn't eat or drink but would lick these from my finger. He needed some food but mostly fluid, and these were a perfect vehicle. I don't know if he would have made it without these.”