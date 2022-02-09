Iman Introduces Adorable Puppy Named Mars: 'Welcome the New Addition to Our Family!'

Iman has revealed her newest furry family member!

On Tuesday, the supermodel, 66, shared a photo to Instagram of her adorable new puppy, Mars. In the sweet snap, Iman holds Mars in her lap while the dog gazes at the camera. Iman smiles for the photo in a bright yellow top while sitting on a couch with her fluffy puppy.

She captioned the photo, "Ladies & Gentlemen, please, meet & welcome the new addition to our family! Mars is a chocolate American Cocker Spaniel 3 1/2 months old! #MarsLove"

Iman's latest addition to her family comes after she mourned the loss of her dog Max, who died in February 2021.

The model shared the sad news of Max's death by posting a black-and-white photo of Max on social media.

"Devastated by the loss of our beloved Max! No longer by my side but forever in my heart. #RIP #MaxLove," she captioned a Feb. 12, 2021 post on her Instagram.

Iman's daughter Lexi — shared with her late husband, David Bowie — also posted a tribute to Max on Instagram last year.

"Maxipoo, the best boy a girl could ask for. Thank you for making me smile these past 14 years. I miss your love and hugs, you will be missed. Rest peacefully darling❤️❤️," she wrote at the time.

iman Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Before Mars arrived, Iman had been keeping busy with new projects. In November, she launched her very first fragrance, Love Memoir.

The supermodel, activist, and CARE global advocate told PEOPLE the perfume honors her "epic romance" and "everlasting love" with Bowie, who died in 2016 at age 69.

"I found by creating this fragrance, remembering David and being in the house, it just somehow eased my grief," she told PEOPLE. "And I came through it."

Iman, who previously launched her Iman Cosmetics line in 1994, credited her late husband with inspiring her to try new ventures.