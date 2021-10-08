Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Bob Murray called Dehring's actions on May 10 "absolutely foolish" in a statement Thursday

Ill. Woman Sentenced to Jail for Photographing and Approaching Grizzly Bear at Yellowstone National Park

An Illinois woman has been sentenced to jail time following a close encounter with a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park in May.

Samantha R. Dehring, 25, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Wyoming said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition to serving four days in jail, Dehring has also been banned from the National Park for one year and must pay both a $1,000 fine and $1,000 to a wildlife protection fund.

Dehring's attorney did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment prior to publication.

On May 10, a group of visitors at Yellowstone spotted a mother bear and two cubs by the Roaring Mountain parking lot. While most backed off, prosecutors say Dehring did not budge, but rather stuck around to take pictures before the female grizzly bluff charged her.

Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said in Thursday's statement that Dehring's actions were "absolutely foolish."

Yellowstone bear Credit: Yellowstone National Park/Instagram

"The park is not a zoo where animals can be viewed within the safety of a fenced enclosure. They roam freely in their natural habitat and when threatened will react accordingly," Murray said, adding that "pure luck is why Dehring is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist."

On May 25, Yellowstone shared an image of Dehring on social media in hopes of identifying her after she was spotted approaching the trio of bears.

Yellowstone National Park regulations state that individuals must maintain 100 yards between themselves and any bear they might encounter "near trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The same rule applies for wolves.

Individuals must also maintain at least 25 feet between themselves and other large animals such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes.