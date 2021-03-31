Sweet Pea the parrot shares a special bond with her puppy sibling, even keeping him company while he naps in his crate

Idaho Parrot Goes Viral for Befriending Puppy: 'Two Animals Just Caring About Each Other'

An unlikely friendship between a parrot and a puppy has captured the hearts of millions of social media users.

After posting a too-cute video of her pet parrot meeting her puppy for the first time, Idaho resident Wendy Albright said her cockatoo parrot Sweet Pea quickly became a social media sensation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On March 23, Albright, who had already been sharing funny videos of Sweet Pea to TikTok, decided to film her parrot's reaction to meeting her small black Lab.

Sweet Pea pets the puppy's head with her foot in the clip and even says "I love you" to the dog.

"I was holding the puppy, and the puppy was sleeping, and I allowed Sweet Pea to come meet the puppy," Albright explained to local TV station KTVB.

After posting the sweet video on TikTok, Albright said she received "thousands of notifications" on the social media app.

To date, the video has over 27 million views and more than 4.9 million likes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I think it's just that the world, in this time that we live in, saw that video and just loved the unadulterated love of two animals just caring about each other," Albright said.

As the video proved so popular, Albright has continued to film Sweet Pea's interactions with her puppy and share them on TikTok.

In one video, Sweet Pea, who Albright found on Craigslist, brings toys over to the puppy's crate to play with him after a nap.

"Wake up and play with me!!" Albright captioned the clip.