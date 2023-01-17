Idaho Dog Rescued from Top of Tree After Chasing a Squirrel — See the Photos

A dog's endless chase of a squirrel led him to the top of a tall tree in Idaho, where he was temporarily stuck.

Izzy, an adorable pit bull-husky mix, was brought safely to the ground last Wednesday "after much coaxing" by the collaborative efforts of Caldwell firefighters and police officers, according to a Facebook post from the Caldwell Fire Department, who shared photos from the rescue.

In the comments section, Christina Danner — the dog's owner — explained, "He was the runt of the litter. He did not learn his lesson. He's been whining all morning trying to get out and get that squirrel."

In the photos, members of the city's fire department can be seen climbing up a ladder to get Izzy from the branch he rested on at the top of the tree. "Well, definitely not a cat in a tree," they joked in the caption. "Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels."

After his rescue, Izzy enjoyed a bowl of food safely on the ground, with Danner noting in the post's comments section that he was "never even close" to catching the squirrel and was still "pacing" trying to search for it.

The Lebanon Fire District, located in Idaho's neighboring state of Oregon, also found the humor in Izzy's pursuit, commenting: "Well, that's a new one we haven't seen before ...."

According to the American Kennel Club, a fascination with the movement of small critters is part of dogs' predatory heritage.

"There's often no quicker way to get a dog's attention than a squirrel sneaking across the yard," the AKC explained on their website. "Lots of dogs love squirrels, birds, rabbits, and other small critters. Patrolling the backyard for their presence is a favorite pastime."