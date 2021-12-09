Amazon Shoppers Say This 5-in-1 Pet Carrier Is a 'No-Brainer' for Traveling with Pets
Pets truly are part of the family, so it's no surprise that we want to take them everywhere with us — but hard, plastic carriers can be cumbersome to tote around. That's why lots of pet parents are turning to more comfortable and convenient alternatives like backpacks, strollers, and rolling suitcases that are specifically designed for travel. Rather than buying multiple carriers to accommodate all of your needs, we've discovered a 5-in-1 pet carrier on Amazon that reviewers say is a "no-brainer" for cats, small dogs, rabbits, and other petite animals.
The Ibiyaya multipurpose pet carrier makes traveling with your pet a more pleasant experience for everyone involved thanks to its innovative, convertible design. The carrier can seamlessly switch between five different options — an airline- approved backpack, shoulder bag, stroller, rolling suitcase, and car seat — in minutes. Plus, the compact stroller that's included has been constructed with the same safety standards as baby strollers (so you have peace of mind).
Not to mention, it has a cozy interior and mesh panels that allow your pet to see out while also offering plenty of airflow. Another perk? It's collapsible to make storage easy and to ensure it doesn't take up a ton of space when not in use. But, perhaps the best part is that the 5-in-1 pet carrier is more than $50 off for a limited time, so if you've been considering a travel bag for your fur baby or as a gift for a loved one, right now is the best time to snap one up.
Buy It! Ibiyaya 5-in-1 Pet Carrier with Backpack, $196.90 (orig. $250); amazon.com
With hundreds of glowing five-star reviews, satisfied Amazon customers say this all-in-one carrier is well worth the price due to its many functions and safety features, which help to safeguard the well-being of their pets. Not only is it ideal for flights and road trips, but it's also great for transporting your pet to the vet or groomer and allows them to safely enjoy the outdoors while getting some fresh air.
"I was hesitant to purchase this because it is a pricey product. But, it obviously does a lot. I have carried and strolled my rabbit around quite a few times now, and it is very sturdy, comfy, and safe," wrote one five-star reviewer. "It works great as a car seat as well; the other day I took a hard turn in the car and was so worried, and while other things slid around the back, the carrier didn't budge and he was sitting there munching his hay, unperturbed."
"I absolutely love this pet carrier, but, most importantly, my pet loves this carrier as well," shared another. "The most important feature for me is the safety of the pet carrier when converted to [a] car carrier. At first, I thought no way would my Bichon sit in this carrier, but she loves it. She curls up and falls asleep. She also loves to peep out when she's ready. It's very sturdy and well built. The wheels are so smooth. The carrier is well worth the price and you cannot put a price on safety nor peace of mind. This is one of my best purchases."
This 5-in-1 pet carrier is one of the most efficient travel essentials on the market, which is why so many shoppers say it's a must for every pet parent. Add one to your cart while it's on sale for less than $200.
