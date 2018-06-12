Ian Somerhalder's Beloved Dog Dies: 'I’ve Never Known a More Incredible Animal'

Long before Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed were parents to a human child, they started caring for a bevy furbabies.

On Tuesday, the couple had to say goodbye to one of their canine kids. Somerhalder announced the tragic news on Instagram with a series of photos of Ira the German shepherd.

In the text, Somerhalder notes that the dog died from an unceasing cancer battle that “filled this amazing girl of mine and there was nothing any of us could do.”

“I’ve never known a more incredible animal. A soul that spoke 1,000 languages. Kid, I will miss you and anyone that ever got to know you will miss you,” the Vampire Diaries actor continues in the post.

After recounting some of the adventures he shared with Ira, Somerhalder closes the post by thanking her for the energy and affection she brought into his life, signing the caption “Love, Dad.”

Ira is survived by Somerhalder and Reed’s family of animals, including several horses, cats and dogs. The departed dog also got to meet the couple’s first child, daughter Bodhi, and the countless needy foster animals that helped the duo prepare for parenthood.