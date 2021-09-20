Hera the Husky Is Ready to Find a Forever Home After Remarkable Burn Recovery

The 1-year-old dog, named Hera, was rescued and rehabilitated by the Arizona Humane Society and is now ready for adoption

An adorable dog named Hera is ready to find her forever home after a remarkable recovery.

According to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), the 1-year-old husky was found as a stray in early July, underweight, and suffering from severe burn wounds on a large portion of her torso and legs. The cause of these serious injuries is still unknown.

The pup was picked up by an AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technician and taken to the shelter's animal hospital for tests, observation, and loving care.

After getting settled at AHS, Hera received treatment for her burns, including laser therapy, honey bandages, wound cleanings with saline, and several medications to prevent infection. AHS said these specific treatments helped activate Hera's cells and tissues, essentially giving them a "jump-start" to heal correctly. The results are evident.

After months of rehabilitation, Hera recovered from her burns, and her fur has grown back. Most important, Hera has a massive smile on her face and is ready to share it with a new home and a family to call her own.

Hera is just one of 11,000 pets that the AHS Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital helps each year. AHS hopes that Hera's story shows others that all pets deserve a chance to heal and find happiness, no matter how sick, injured, or upset they may seem.