Husky Is Completely Freaked Out by This Furby, Because Weren't We All? (VIDEO)
This is exactly what we do when we see a Furby
Furby are doggone creepy. We know it, you know it, and this husky knows it!
So when we saw this husky’s frustration toward that furry little gremlin, we couldn’t help but sympathize.
We’ve all been there lil’ husky. #NoShame.