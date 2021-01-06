California Husky Dog Adopted and Returned 7 Times Still Looking for the Perfect Forever Home

"He just needs a patient, compassionate new owner," Kelly Campbell, Director of the San Diego Department of Animal Services, said

Houdini the Husky is ready to disappear from his animal shelter for good.

The 3-year-old pup, who has been adopted and returned to a San Diego County Department of Animal Services (DAS) shelter a total of seven times, is still looking for his forever home, DAS said in a news release last month.

Officials say that Houdini, who has "mesmerizing" icy-blue eyes, was named after his first family returned him for his "uncanny ability to escape."

"He’d even jump out of a second-story window taking the screen down with him," the release revealed.

Many previous owners also returned the energetic pup after realizing they were unable to meet his active needs, and because they felt like Houdini would be unable to "form a bond" with them, DAS explained. However, authorities with DAS and the Carlsbad shelter where the husky has been staying believe that Houdini has become confused by the many adoptions, viewing each as "a mini adventure" rather than a chance at a new home.

"To be fair to Houdini, many of his adoptions were relatively short, most of them a matter of days. Having been through six previous families, it is entirely possible Houdini viewed his adoptions as a mini adventure and his 'home' as the shelter," DAS wrote in their release about the pooch.

Additionally, Houdini's supervising animal attendant at the shelter, Donald Davis, said the pup has come a long way since his first adoption but notes his need for an active owner.

According to the press release, Houdini's "high energy level would be perfect for a running companion or someone with a large, fully enclosed and very secure backyard. He understands and responds to commands and would be trainable with the right person."

"He just needs a patient, compassionate new owner that is willing to commit to addressing his special needs," Kelly Campbell, Director of the San Diego County Department of Animal Services, said in a statement.

"We here at the County of San Diego Department of Animal Services would like to find the perfect adopter or foster family for Houdini," Campbell continued. "It would have to be a person or persons who are active, experienced with the breed, experienced with dog training and willing to be dedicated to helping Houdini become the best dog that he can be. We truly believe he has the potential to be an amazing addition to the family, if he could only find his perfect, devoted companion."