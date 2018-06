Brus is one of the numerous pets animal rescuers are helping this year. Shortly after a volcano erupted on Hawaii’s Big Island this spring, Aloha Ilio Rescue president Daylynn Kyles learned that one of her former foster dogs, Brus, was in danger. While the dog’s owner was evacuating, Brus had run off, getting lost in an area with active lava flow. Kyles and two volunteers searched the area several times after the owner evacuated, evetually finding Brus 10 days after he disappeared. Brus will be reunited with his owner, whose house was destroyed by the lava flow, once they find a new place to live.