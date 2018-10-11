Florida Shelters Rush to Save Dozens of Adoptable Pets from Hurricane Michael's Path

While many in the Florida panhandle are assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Michael, a Category 4 storm, 46 shelter pets are resting easy in a different part of the state.

According to Fox 4, the Humane Society of Naples rushed two vans earlier this week to Tallahassee’s Animal Service Center to save 37 dogs and 9 puppies caught in the storm’s path before Hurricane Michael made landfall.

This heroic act kept the animals from getting caught in the storm, and made room for any pets that will need to a place to stay now that Hurricane Michael has passed the area.

Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County and Honor Animal Rescue took in some of the pets, according to the City of Tallahassee’s Facebook post. All three shelters are now working to find loving forever homes for these furry evacuees.

To help the Humane Society of Naples with its rescue efforts, you can donate to the shelter on its website.