Florida Shelters Rush to Save Dozens of Adoptable Pets from Hurricane Michael's Path

City of Tallahassee/Animal Service Center
placeholder
Kelli Bender
October 11, 2018 01:37 PM

While many in the Florida panhandle are assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Michael, a Category 4 storm, 46 shelter pets are resting easy in a different part of the state.

According to Fox 4, the Humane Society of Naples rushed two vans earlier this week to Tallahassee’s Animal Service Center to save 37 dogs and 9 puppies caught in the storm’s path before Hurricane Michael made landfall.

This heroic act kept the animals from getting caught in the storm, and made room for any pets that will need to a place to stay now that Hurricane Michael has passed the area.

Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County and Honor Animal Rescue took in some of the pets, according to the City of Tallahassee’s Facebook post. All three shelters are now working to find loving forever homes for these furry evacuees.

To help the Humane Society of Naples with its rescue efforts, you can donate to the shelter on its website.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.