Military Veterans Head to Florida to Help Save Abandoned Animals: 'This Is as Bad as I've Ever Seen'

Twelve strays. Six special-needs Rottweilers left behind when their owner was forced to evacuate without them. Four cats, including one blind and one a stressed-out mother with a half-dozen kittens. A 150-lb. pet tortoise. Rescuing creatures like these is all in a day’s work for K9 Global Rescue, a Denver-based organization dedicated to saving pets from natural disasters and other high-difficulty situations.

“We’ve all been in combat zones,” says founder and executive director Jon Barocas of the all-volunteer group, which recently traveled to Florida’s panhandle in the wake of Hurricane Michael’s devastation in Mexico Beach. “This is as bad or worse than I’ve ever seen.”

That’s saying a lot, considering the group’s recent rescue of 400 animals from an Orrum, North Carolina, property, where Hurricane Florence’s devastation collided with an already sickening scene of neglect. By the time the group arrived, warrant and writ of seizure in hand and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the N.C. National Guard and Army soldiers from Fort Bragg in tow, upwards of 300 animals were already lost to drowning, starvation, dehydration or infection from waist-deep contaminated water.

“We have video that I will not share,” Barocas tells PEOPLE when asked about the scene in Panama City, where he and his team are working to save as many stray, stranded and left-behind animals as possible while awaiting the go-ahead from the National Guard and other government agencies conducting rescue and recovery operations in Mexico Beach.

Once allowed entrance into an area, “we have full authorization to breach any building, any doorway where we hear or feel like there are any animals in danger.”

Still, that authorization proves too little too late for too many animals, he says, bemoaning the lack of sufficient laws requiring provision for animals ahead of and throughout disaster situations.

“People in high rises and along the beachfront where there are beautiful homes just left their dogs, left their cats thinking, ‘I’ll leave out enough food and water for them and be back in a few days,'” he explains. “They’re never going back.”

‘I Stole a Dog’

Barocas remembers the exact moment his life’s mission became clear to him: it was the winter of 1967, when frigid weather pounded his Denver neighborhood.

“I stole a dog,” he admits unapologetically. “The dog was chained up two blocks from my house in the middle of a snowstorm, so I brought it home. I was 12 years old and my father said, ‘What the hell is this?’ But I just couldn’t let that dog stay out there. My dad made me return it, but those people never left that dog outside again. That’s where it started.”

Five decades and a military career later, Barocas continues to be a stalwart defender of animals. His organization, composed entirely of current and former military combat veterans, not only helps out in natural disasters but also conducts covert, often high-risk operations in cultures where animal cruelty is a socially accepted norm.

K9 Global Rescue travels the world, working to free animals from the dog meat trade in Asian countries; combat global wildlife trafficking and poaching; collaborate with military agencies and foreign governments on disease risk mitigation and population control; assist service men and women who wish to bring their military service animals home to the United States; identify retiring military and contract working dogs that can still work and donate them to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies unable to afford the cost of acquiring new K9 service dogs; and establish safe haven farms to care for abused dogs, dogs with disabilities and dogs bred for consumption.

Because their efforts make them targets, most everyone in the organization except for Barocas goes by first name only in publicly accessible reports.

Paying It Forward

While the lack of concern for animal welfare in certain areas of the world is jarring, there’s plenty of room for improvement here in the U.S., Barocas says.

“I’ve been doing this a long time. This is my fifth hurricane. I fail to comprehend why we as a nation cannot build hurricane-proof shelters along the coast where people and animals can go,” he says, arguing that the upfront cost of such facilities would help mitigate recovery costs that get repeated in disaster-prone areas.

He also longs for better education of storm risks.

“People don’t realize that flying objects can break hurricane windows,” he says, noting that ‘hurricane-resistant’ doesn’t mean ‘hurricane-proof’.

“It’s a crazy scene down here. The devastation is massive,” he says, his voice occasionally cracking from a mix of determination, frustration and tempered optimism.

Despite the physical dangers faced in disasters and other high-risk rescue operations, and the knowledge that it’s already too late for many animals in Hurricane Michael’s path, Barocas and his team feel an undeniable obligation to help.

“All of us are combat vets. We’ve all been saved in one way or another by dogs,” he says. “And we’re paying it forward.”

