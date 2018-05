A Look at the Everyday Heroes Risking Their Lives to Save Pets Trapped by Hurricane Harvey

With rain still pummeling the Houston area, the effects of Hurricane Harvey — now downgraded to a tropcial storm — are being felt by everyone in America’s fourth largest city, pets included. Thankfully, there are countless rescuers, volunteers and Good Samaritans working to ensure every person and pet finds a dry and safe place to ride out the rest of the storm.

Here, Joe Garcia carries his dog Hedi from his flooded home in Spring, Texas, to a rescue boat.