Hundreds of Butterflies Killed in 'Monarch Massacre' After Mosquito Spraying in North Dakota

Fargo residents woke up on Thursday to find hundreds of dead butterflies around the town

A large number of butterflies have died in North Dakota this week after the area was sprayed for mosquitos.

Describing the event as a "monarch massacre," Inforum reported that on Thursday morning a number of Fargo residents woke up to find hundreds of dead butterflies around the town.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I saw a couple of kids piling them up, probably 25 monarchs," Matt Paulson, who was out delivering packages at the time, told the outlet, adding that in just one neighborhood he "saw at least 300."

"I went for a walk throughout the neighborhood and they were all over the sidewalks and the streets," added another local resident.

Although "saddened" by the butterfly deaths, Cass County Vector Control, which carried out the overnight aerial spraying, has stressed that the action was necessary due to the rising levels of mosquitos in the area.

"Twenty-four hours ago, the voicemail was full of hatred and anger we were not doing enough," Cass County Vector Control Director Ben Prather told Inforum, noting that there have been recent reports of West Nile in nearby Grand Forks and Wahpeton. He also noted that there had been no changes in protocol and that the spraying was carried out without any errors.

"We’re saddened by it, but the human health, and human comfort is paramount. That’s why we are here," Prather told KVRR. "We’re in the middle of a pandemic. The last thing we want to do is tell people don’t go outside because the mosquitoes are so bad."

RELATED VIDEO: Bear Breaks Into Grocery Store And Steals Chips

Local residents have also started a Change.org petition, calling on the company to use less toxic insecticides and to stop spraying during monarch migration seasons.

Prather told KVRR that they already use the least toxic option available.