Humpback Whale Dramatically Dwarfs Fishing Boat During Huge Leap From the Sea

Don’t rock the boat!

According to the New York Post, a humpback whale made some major waves in Monterey, California.

Whale watcher and photographer Douglas Croft was in the perfect spot to capture shots of the whale leaping out of the sea right in front of a fisherman’s tiny boat.

In the pictures, the whale rising vertically out from the water looms over the little craft, but photos can be deceiving. While the whale Croft photographed is indeed “huge,” the man also worked his angles.

Croft took the picture from the porthole of another boat, which allowed him to get an upward angle on the breaching sea creature. This angle made the animal look even bigger.

“I went below deck to shoot from a porthole close to the water line. That’s what gives this amazing perspective of looking up at the whale.” Croft told Caters.

The photographer also had help from whale watcher Kate Cummings, who watched the whale in the photos breach multiple times before Croft got his shot.

“I figured the next breach would be around the fisherman because the whale was heading that way — and sure enough!” she told Caters.

No whales, humans or boats were harmed during the humpback’s impressive leap.