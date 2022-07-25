Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever

The dogs, a group that includes puppies and older pets, are recovering at the Licking County Humane Society

The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history.

The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.

According to the Newark Advocate, the shelter removed the animals from a condemned home. Lori Carlson, the Licking County Humane Society's executive director, told the outlet that in addition to dozens of dogs, one person was also living in the home.

"Obviously, with that many dogs in a house had horrible, you know, sanitary issues," Carlson told the outlet.

Taylor told PEOPLE that the Licking County Humane Society learned about the dogs after a probation officer arrived at the home because someone removed their "court-ordered ankle monitor."

"They immediately called our local dog warden after seeing the amount of dogs and the conditions they were living in," Taylor said. "Because it was a case of neglect, our county dog warden turned to us."

Taylor added that the person living in the home told the humane society there were about 30 dogs on the premises.

"What we believed would be about an hour or so long confiscation of around 30 dogs turned into five hours of us searching throughout the house to find 80 dogs and puppies in all areas of the home," she said.

According to a Facebook post from the Licking County Humane Society, many of the dogs rescued required medical attention.

Licking County Humane Society - rescues dogs 80 dogs were rescued from a home in Ohio | Credit: Licking County Humane Society

Carlson told the Newark Advocate that all of the dogs were infested with fleas.

In its Facebook post about the rescue, the Licking County Humane Society said it would provide the dogs with housing, food, water, and medical care until the pets are adopted.

The post added that the humane society will also vaccinate the dogs, give the pets spay/neuter operations, and have the canines "complete behavior assessment/training."

According to the Newark Advocate, the ages of the dogs range from a few weeks to fully grown.

"Today is the start of a LONG process for these dear souls...but also the start of a new life. A life that will now be full of love, care, attention, and safety," the Facebook post from the organization stated.

Taylor told PEOPLE that the dogs are now "doing well" and are getting "acquainted" with the agency's staff. She said the veterinary intake exams for all 80 dogs are complete. The exams included the dog's first round of vaccinations, flea treatments, and microchips.

"Five nursing moms with young puppies are now in the homes of some of our foster families," she explained. "While some of the dogs will be ready for adoption in the next couple of days, many of them will continue to stay with us until we are able to remedy some more problematic medical concerns like skin lacerations, dental disease, and eye concerns."