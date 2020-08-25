Hundreds of Adoptable Pets Evacuated From Shelters as Hurricane Laura Approaches the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura is predicted to make landfall in the Gulf Coast area late Wednesday or early Thursday as a major Category 3 storm

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is lending a helping hand to the Gulf Coast as it prepares for Hurricane Laura.

According to a news release, the HSUS is "transporting and coordinating the transport of more than 220 dogs and cats from animal shelters in Beaumont, Texas; Gulfport, Mississippi, and cities in Louisiana."

The HSUS is currently transferring the animals that are up for adoption out of the threatened areas in preparation for the potential damage that the shelters may take from the storm and to make room for any local pets displaced by Hurricane Laura.

"These lifesaving transports move adoptable animals out of harm’s way while freeing up local shelters to care for animals displaced by the storms," Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said. "We are grateful to the rescues and shelters who are opening their doors to these dogs and cats at a time when many are already strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The animals will be divided up among the HSUS' shelter and rescue partners in North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Texas, per the release.

Hurricane Laura is predicted to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday as a major Category 3 storm, according to CNN. Laura was originally a tropical storm that has now strengthened into a hurricane.

The outlet reports that the center of the storm is located 620 miles from Galveston, Texas, and is traveling at a rapid speed of 16 mph.

A hurricane warning has been issued for portions of the Texas and Louisiana coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warning, an upgrade from the earlier hurricane watch, stretches from San Luis Pass, Texas, through Intracoastal City, Louisiana.