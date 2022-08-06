Hugh Jackman Announces His Dog Dali 'Passed Away': 'It's a Very Sad Day for Our Family'

"I always, always called him the ROCKSTAR," the Australian actor wrote in a tribute to his late dog on Saturday

By
Published on August 6, 2022 04:37 PM
Hugh Jackman Announces His Dog, Dali 'Passed Away': 'It's a Very Sad Day for Our Family'. https://www.instagram.com/thehughjackman/
Photo: Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman is mourning the loss of his dog Dali.

On Saturday, the X-Men star shared heartbreaking news with his followers on Instagram, announcing the death of his beloved Frenchie.

"It's a very sad day for our family. Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night," Jackman, 53, wrote alongside sweet pictures of himself and the dog cuddling up to each other.

"He would've been 12 next month … which I'm told is a long life for this breed," the actor continued. "I always, always called him the ROCKSTAR. Because he was! He marched to the beat of his own drum, was beloved by the whole world, and boy did he have a good life."

Concluding the heartfelt tribute, Jackman added, "We will miss him but know he's howling in heaven, ruling the roost and enjoying the all you can eat buffet. RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you!"

Dali — whom Jackman and his family adopted in 2010 — was frequently photographed with the actor during their outings together. Jackman also often shared pictures and videos of his canine on social media.

Hugh Jackman Announces His Dog, Dali 'Passed Away': 'It's a Very Sad Day for Our Family'. https://www.instagram.com/thehughjackman/
Hugh Jackman/Instagram

In addition to Dali, the Australian actor and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, also own another dog named Allegra.

