Want to Turn Your Pet's Hilariously Oddball Behavior into Comedy Gold? There's a Show For That!

Many remember Bob Saget strolling around the stage of America’s Funniest Home Videos. Occasionally the Full House actor would narrate a clip featuring an animal, but those furry moments were few and far between.

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things is here to change that. Based off the wildly popular Instagram account @AnimalsDoingThings showcasing odd animal behavior, this new Nat Geo WILD show promises you plenty of feel-good, fluffy giggles.

Hosted by the titular Mandel, the show is set to be a treasure chest of the best animal videos on the web all in one place: your TV. Each episode features Mandel choosing the best, never-before-seen submissions to the Instagram handle, which he then edits together with a splash of his own comedy.

Mandel tells PEOPLE that his narrations will also include additional information like animal facts and descriptions about what happened after the camera went off.

As for what you are going to see, Mandel says to expected the unexpected.

“You expect to see a dog roll over, you don’t expect to see a dogs kissing a cow,” he teases.

For those who are still on the fence about watching, Mandel has this to say: “If you want to laugh, if you want to learn, if you want to feel all good and warm inside; just sit down and just enjoy. We have everything from adorable and dangerous. There is not one tone or one kind of animal.”

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

And it’s not just about Insta-famous pets, either.

“Make your animal more famous than it already in your home,” Mandel suggests, by submitting your pet to @AnimalsDoingThings (which has more than 1.8 million followers) for a chance to be featured on the show.

To get an idea of the caliber of cute required to make it on to Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things, watch the exclusive clip above, and tune into the premiere episode of the show on Saturday, June 16, at 9 p.m. ET on Nat Geo WILD.