How to Watch the 2023 Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

The 19th annual Puppy Bowl will air on three networks and two streaming platforms, including discovery+ and HBO Max, on Sunday, Feb 12. ahead of the Super Bowl

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Published on February 8, 2023 01:05 PM
PUPPY BOWL XVII
Photo: Discovery

Move over, Super Bowl; the Puppy Bowl XIX is almost upon us!

The Puppy Bowl returns for its 19th year on Sunday, Feb. 12, and will simultaneously air on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, and TBS, as well as stream on discovery+ and HBO Max at 2:00 p.m. ET. The canine equivalent of the Super Bowl will feature 122 rescue puppies from 67 shelters playing their own version of football.

The furry festivities will kick off with a pre-game show at 1:00 p.m. ET giving a rundown of the Puppy Bowl draft with interviews from the coaches and profiles on the puppy players. For the big canine game, cuddly competitors are divided into Team Ruff and Team Fluff and compete to win the "Lombarky" trophy. Other prizes to claim include the MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) award and one of the Underdog Awards.

10/5/22 Glens Falls, NY Photographer: Elias Weiss Friedman. Gallery Photography from Puppy Bowl airing on Animal Planet and Discovery +
Elias Weiss Friedman/Animal Planet

For Puppy Bowl 2023, 11 puppies with special needs are part of the roster. This includes Julius, a Dalmatian with hearing loss; Mykonos, an American Staffordshire terrier/bulldog with a cleft palate; and Marmalade, a border collie/Australian cattle dog with sight and hearing impairments.

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023
ELIAS WEISS FRIEDMAN/ANIMAL PLANET

Fan-favorite elements are returning for Puppy Bowl 2023, including the Kitten Halftime Show —featuring felines from three different shelters — the Puppy Cheer Sqaud and the water bowl cameras. New this year is a behind-the-scenes look at the puppy red carpet, so animal lovers can peek at the pooches before they start warming up for the game.

Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner, who is returning for his 12th year, will keep track of the fumbles, passes, and touchdowns the puppies score as they battle it out on the field — and promises a show that will keep audiences entertained with its largest and most diverse group of puppies yet.

Puppy Bowl XIX will air on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, and TBS. Animal lovers can also start streaming the three-hour special at the same time on discovery+ and HBO Max.

