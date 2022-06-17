How to Watch Every Minute of the 2022 Westminster Dog Show

The 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show kicks off on June 18, at Lyndhurst Estate, a property along the Hudson River, about 25 miles north of Manhattan, in Tarrytown, New York

Wasabi the Pekingese sits in the winners circle after winning Best in Show

Wasabi the Pekingese sits in the winners circle after winning Best in Show

The Westminster Dog Show is back!

After a delay, the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan kicks off on June 18 at Lyndhurst Estate, a property along the Hudson River, about 25 miles north of Manhattan, in Tarrytown, New York. The show will conclude on June 22 with the announcement of Best in Show, an honor that went to Wasabi the Pekingese in 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To prepare for the return of this beloved canine competition, PEOPLE spoke with Gail Miller Bisher — the director of communications for the Westminster Kennel Club and one Fox Sports analyst for the dog show — about what animal lovers can expect from this year's event.

A change some dog aficionados might notice is the arrival of two new breeds to the completion. The Westminster Kennel Club recently recognized both the Mudi, an energetic and "easy-to-train" canine, and the Russian Toy, a canine with "large eyes and high set ears, similar to a Chihuahua, but they're much taller," making the breeds eligible for the famous event. The Mudi will make its Westminster debut in the Herding Group, while the Russian Toy will be joining the Toy Group.

This year's dog show will also highlight several "hidden gem" breeds, shining a spotlight on breeds that have been part of Westminster for years but are not as well known to the general public.

"There are 211 breeds and varieties of dogs eligible to enter Westminster, but a lot of those breeds, although they're ancient breeds, they've been around for hundreds of years and even showing at Westminster since 1877, some of them are vulnerable, meaning they're very low numbers of them that even exist," Miller Bisher said.

"If people are looking for a dog to bring home, we want to make sure they know about these types of breeds as well because they're awesome. They have long histories and make great pets, but people just don't always know about them," she added.

The 2022 Westminster Dog Show's hidden gems this year are the "American Fox Hound — which George Washington owned, and they're still showing at Westminster today — the Skye Terrier, Sussex Spaniel, and the Bergamasco Sheepdog."

RELATED: Dog Has No Interest in Obstacle Course

And while many may know the Westminster Dog Show for its confirmation event, where one dog is crowned Best In Show for best-exhibiting breed standards, the dog show also includes agility and obedience competitions that Miller Bisher said are not to be missed.

"I love watching the agility finals. Well, agility in general, but the agility finals, the amount of passion and energy and love is just, it's palpable. It really is, and I think the audience sees it," she shared.

Loyal Westminster watchers don't have to miss a minute of the competition. Live streaming of the 2022 Westminster Dog Show's events will be available at westminsterkennelclub.org, the WKC App, and FOX Sports App.

Additionally, there will be 17 hours of live coverage from the show on FS1 and FS2, two and a half hours of the Agility Finals on FOX, an eight-hour live simulcast in Spanish on FOX Deportes, and 17 hours of live simulcast on Sportsnet in Canada.

Read on for full details on how to watch all of the 2022 Westminster Dog Show and learn more about this year's event at westminsterkennelclub.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18, 2022

Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries

Streaming LIVE on westminsterkennelclub.org from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19, 2022

Masters Agility Championship Finals

FOX telecast 12:30-3 p.m. With simulcast streaming for subscribers of the FOX NOW App and FOX Sports App

12:30-3 p.m. Sportsnet One telecast 12:30-3 p.m. With simulcast streaming for subscribers of the Sportsnet Now App

12:30-3 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 20, 2022

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Streaming LIVE on westminsterkennelclub.org from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Breed Judging (Hound and Herding) and the Masters Obedience Championship Breed judging available as Videos on Demand on westminsterkennelclub.org

on westminsterkennelclub.org from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FS2 LIVE from 1-4 p.m. Select coverage of Breed Judging and Obedience With LIVE streaming for subscribers of the FOX NOW App and FOX Sports App

from 1-4 p.m. Sportsnet LIVE Select coverage of Breed Judging (Hound and Herding breeds) and Obedience from 1-4 p.m. With LIVE streaming for subscribers of the Sportsnet Now App

Select coverage of Breed Judging (Hound and Herding breeds) and Obedience from 1-4 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Streaming LIVE on westminsterkennelclub.org from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Breed Judging (Toy, Terrier, and Non-Sporting) Junior Showmanship Preliminaries Breed judging available as Videos on Demand on westminsterkennelclub.org

on westminsterkennelclub.org from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FS2 LIVE from 1- 4 p.m. Select coverage of Breed Judging With LIVE streaming for subscribers of the FOX NOW App and FOX Sports App

from 1- 4 p.m. Sportsnet LIVE Select coverage of Breed Judging (Toy, Terrier and Non-Sporting breeds) and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries from 1-4 p.m. With LIVE streaming for subscribers of the Sportsnet Now App

Select coverage of Breed Judging (Toy, Terrier and Non-Sporting breeds) and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries from 1-4 p.m. FS1 LIVE Pre-Show Programming from 7-7:30 p.m.

Pre-Show Programming from 7-7:30 p.m. FS1 LIVE Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding) from 7:30 -11 p.m. With LIVE streaming for subscribers of the FOX NOW App and FOX Sports App

Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding) from 7:30 -11 p.m. LIVE on FOX Deportes Pre-Show Programming from 7-7:30 p.m.

on Pre-Show Programming from 7-7:30 p.m. LIVE on FOX Deportes Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups) from 7:30 -11 p.m.

on Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups) from 7:30 -11 p.m. Sportnet Now App LIVE Pre-Show Programming from 7-7:30 p.m

Pre-Show Programming from 7-7:30 p.m Sportnet Now App LIVE Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding) from 7:30-11 p.m. Replays on Sportsnet 360 at 11 p.m.

Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding) from 7:30-11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22, 2022

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Streaming LIVE on westminsterkennelclub.org from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Breed Judging (Sporting and Working) Junior Showmanship Preliminaries Breed judging available as Videos on Demand on westminsterkennelclub.org

on westminsterkennelclub.org from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FS2 LIVE from 1-4 p.m. Select coverage of Breed Judging With LIVE streaming for subscribers of the FOX NOW App and FOX Sports App

from 1-4 p.m. Sportsnet One LIVE Select coverage of Breed Judging (Sporting, Working and Terrier breeds) and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries from 1-4 p.m. With LIVE streaming for subscribers of the Sportsnet Now App

Select coverage of Breed Judging (Sporting, Working and Terrier breeds) and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries from 1-4 p.m. FS1 LIVE Pre-Show Programming with Junior Showmanship Finals from 7-7:30 p.m.

Pre-Show Programming with Junior Showmanship Finals from 7-7:30 p.m. FS1 LIVE Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier followed by Best in Show ) from 7:30-11 p.m. With LIVE streaming for subscribers of the FOX NOW App and FOX Sports App

Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier followed by ) from 7:30-11 p.m. Sportsnet One LIVE Pre-Show Programming with Junior Showmanship Finals from 7-7:30 p.m.

Pre-Show Programming with Junior Showmanship Finals from 7-7:30 p.m. Sportsnet One LIVE Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier followed by Best in Show ) from 7:30-11 p.m. With LIVE streaming for subscribers of the Sportsnet Now App

Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier followed by ) from 7:30-11 p.m.