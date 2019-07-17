How to Pick the Best Dog for Your Home, Lifestyle and Family

Image zoom Getty

The type of puppy that your family chooses should ultimately match your family’s lifestyle and what you’re looking for in a furry family member. Families looking for a pet to add to the home should first consider what type of lifestyle they lead. Do you have a ton of yard space, or are you confined to a city apartment? Will someone be home to look after a pup most of the day, or are the members of your crew in and out the door all day? Regardless of your lifestyle, there is a type of dog perfect for your home. Nicole Ellis, Rover.com professional dog trainer and pet lifestyle expert, shares her recommendations based on your family’s day-to-day routine: