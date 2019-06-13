Does Your Cat Love You? 10 Unique Ways Felines Say Those Three Little Words

Image zoom Getty

Does Fluffy love me? Does Fluffy love me not?

Chances are your cat Fluffy loves you. Even though stereotypes perceive cats as being anti-social and/or aloof, they do communicate and show affection in many different ways.

The way cats show love is very different than the way dogs do. The cat’s way tends to be more subtle, leading feline parents to wonder if their cats really love them. Rover.com has complied a list of the hard-to-spot gestures of cat love, so owners can more easily identify the signs of affection their cat uses. Hopefully, this will alleviate some of the uncertainty about how your feline truly feels.

Rover.com’s human-pet relationship expert, Phil Tedeschi, has created this checklist of the unique ways cats say “I love you” to help all those curious kitty parents out there.