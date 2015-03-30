The 2-year-old Rottweiler is believed to be only the second canine ever to have four prosthetic legs

How a Quadruple Amputee Dog Is Walking Again after Losing Legs to Frostbite

Nobody is more excited for spring than Brutus – a spring in his step, that is.

The 2-year-old Rottweiler, who lost all four paws due to extreme damage from frostbite, has been fitted with four prosthetic limbs and is stepping out in a whole new way.

According to CNN, the Loveland, Colorado, dog is believed to be only the second canine ever to have four prosthetic legs.

“He just has these little peg legs to get around on, and he does a pretty good job inside the home,” his owner, Laura Aquilina, told CNN affiliate KDVR.

The pooch was fitted with the devices last year by OrthoPets of Denver and will be getting even newer ones soon.

“Brutus is an amazing case of a beautiful dog who was dealt a short hand,” said Martin Kauffman, founder of the company.

Aquilina has been working on balance with Brutus by doing lots of walking and exercising. His biggest hurdle so far is walking outside.

Because of “high-stepping,” she says he “resembles a bucking bronco.”