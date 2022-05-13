The very cute rodents were born last month to first-time mom, Squirt, and dad, Rio

Houston Zoo Welcomes 2 New Capybara Pups and Names Them After Popular Encanto Characters

This is one Bruno we have to talk about.

The Houston Zoo has named its two new Capybara pups Bruno and Pepa after the famous Encanto characters.

According to the zoo's release, the babies were born to first-time mom, Squirt, and dad, Rio, on April 11. The duo is the zoo's third capybara litter in the last 10 years.

Shortly after birth, Bruno and Pepa quickly started eating solids and have taken on a semi-aquatic lifestyle which is common for the species.

Capybaras have webbed feet which help them swim and walk on soft and muddy ground.

They can even stay underwater for an estimated five minutes. To keep water out of their ears, the animals can pull them close to their heads when swimming.

Capybaras are the world's largest rodents that can weigh up to 150 pounds

In addition to the animals they have in captivity, the Houston Zoo also provides support to its conservation partners in Brazil to protect wildlife like the capybaras from fires and prevent them from being hit by cars across the region.

