Animal Shelter Honors Taylor Swift Eras Tour by Reducing Cat Adoption Fee to $13

The Houston Humane Society announced a "Lucky $13" event during Swift's Houston tour stop in a nod to the famed cat lover

By
Published on April 20, 2023 12:43 PM

In honor of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour heading to Houston this weekend, one local animal shelter has reduced cat adoption fees.

The Houston Humane Society announced a "Lucky $13" event all week as a nod to the famed cat-lover and to encourage people to bring home a new feline friend. The shelter noted that the discount would only apply for cats who have been at the facility for 30 days or more.

Swift, 33, will be performing three shows at Houston's NRG stadium from April 21-23.

Posting the program announcement to its website, the HHS shared: "KARMA IS A CAT, PURRING IN MY LAP 'CAUSE IT LOVES ME!!!"

"Adopt your new LOVER this weekend, and know ALL TOO WELL how much joy & happiness they'll bring to your life! HHS is BEJEWELED to announce our Lucky $13 Cat Adoption event to HONOR "The Eras Tour" Houston dates this weekend! April 17th-April 23rd cats that have been in our shelter for 30+ days will be available for adoption with a $13 adoption fee!"

Taylor swift

As Swifties know, "13" is the Midnights singer's lucky number.

"What keeps you up at night? Only 13 more sleepless nights before Midnights (and its 13 stories) 🌌✍️," Swift wrote on Instagram after announcing her latest album last August.

In a creative push to help spread the fun adoption special, the Houston Human Society crafted a colorful flyer displaying images of cats in various poses, mirroring Swift's album covers, which they posted to Instagram.

TAYLOR SWIFT
Houston Humane Society

"The significance of the number 13 on my hand ... I paint this on my hand before every show because 13 is my lucky number; for a lot of reasons," Swift has famously said, per MTV.com.

"I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first #1 song had a 13-second intro," she said. "Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter."

"Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life," Swift added, "it's a good thing."

