You Can Be Greeted by a Pet in the Lobby at These 8 U.S. Hotels

Kimpton Hotel Vintage Seattle Seattle
Acting as the “director of pet relations” at this pet-friendly boutique hotel, the 60-lb. Old English bulldog greets guests in the lobby and is always wandering around looking for snuggles and hip scratches. Owned by the hotel’s general manager, Marvin moved to Seattle after growing up on a farm in Indiana and can often be spotted in the hotel’s hallways playing fetch with visitors and a bacon-scented ball.
The Peabody Hotel Memphis, Tennessee
Continuing a tradition started in the 1930s (involving a tipsy hotel manager), guests crowd the lobby each morning at 11 a.m. to watch the famous flock of Peabody Ducks march down a red carpet. The ducks then swim in a fountain and pose for photos before returning to their glass-enclosed penthouse suite on the hotel’s rooftop.
The Algonquin New York City
This storied Manhattan hotel has had a cat in residence since the 1920s, when a stray named Billy checked in. Eight of the felines have been named Hamlet, after onetime resident John Barrymore’s greatest stage role. The current Hamlet — a rescue from a feral cat colony in Long Island — strolls the halls, getting brushings from guests and attending hotel events.
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa Maui, Hawaii
Native to southern coastal Africa, the seven black-footed penguins at this luxe Hawaiian oasis enjoy the tropical heat and company of guests. The penguins — Oreo, Nahu, Buddah, Zen, Mai, Tai and Momi — honk, swim and waddle in their glass enclosure in the hotel lobby, which marks the only on-site penguin habitat at a Hawaiian resort.
Salamander Resort & Spa Middleburg, Virginia
Most days, visitors can find Cupcake, the miniature horse in residence, at this five-star resort’s Equestrian Center. But on Fridays and Saturdays she makes her rounds in the hotel’s lobby, resting her head in travelers’ laps and allowing them to pet her. Those looking for more one-on-one time with Cupcake can book classes like Essential Horsemanship, where students learn grooming and handling, or Equine Communication, which teaches the basics of “horse whispering.”
Park Hyatt Chicago
Before she was taken in by the PAWS Chicago rescue organization three years ago, Parker the pug was living with a damaged left eye, painful skin tags and rotted teeth. After medical treatment, she was adopted by the general manager at the Park Hyatt. The 7-year-old pup can now be found sporting her signature Burberry bandanna as she plays bellhop, escorting guests to their rooms. If they’re smitten, they can take home a stuffed-animal version of the dog.
The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island Amelia Island, Florida
The mascot at this five-star Floridian beachside resort is a blue-and-gold macaw named Amelia who can speak 30 words and perform tricks like high-fiving. During the day, guests will find Amelia perched by the hotel pool, but at night she can be hired as part of the “tuck in” program: She and a pirate bearing a treasure chest of goodies will read children a bedtime story over milk and cookies.
Fearrington House Inn Pittsboro, North Carolina
This luxe resort is located on a dairy farm, and boasts 30 cows (which they call belties), goats, chickens and donkeys for guests to interact with.