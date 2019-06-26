You Can Be Greeted by a Pet in the Lobby at These 8 U.S. Hotels

Before she was taken in by the PAWS Chicago rescue organization three years ago, Parker the pug was living with a damaged left eye, painful skin tags and rotted teeth. After medical treatment, she was adopted by the general manager at the Park Hyatt. The 7-year-old pup can now be found sporting her signature Burberry bandanna as she plays bellhop, escorting guests to their rooms. If they’re smitten, they can take home a stuffed-animal version of the dog.