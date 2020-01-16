Los Angeles Hotel Offering Vanderpump-Themed Valentine's Day Package for You and Your Dog

Image zoom Vanderpump Pets

Dogs will always make the best Valentine’s Day dates. They are loyal, affection, attentive and cute.

The Orlando Hotel in Los Angeles is embracing this truth with their special Valentine’s Day package, made for pet owners looking to celebrate the holiday with their dogs.

The “Woof You Be Mine” package is a collaboration between The Orlando Hotel and their neighbor Vanderpump Dogs — the non-profit dog adoption and grooming boutique founded by reality star Lisa Vanderpump.

Starting at $399.00 plus tax for one night, the package includes a stay at The Orlando Hotel for you and your pup, a turndown service with chocolates and champagne for the human and organic treats for pooch, 25% off a Vanderpump Dogs grooming service, 25% off Face Haus and Dry Bar one-hour human grooming, 20% off at Lisa Vanderpump’s Villa Blanca or PUMP restaurants, and the Vanderpump Weekend Box.

The Vanderpump Weekend Box is a treat made with your dog in mind. It’s a fancy weekend doggie “overnight” box with 4 meals, 3 oz of doggie cologne, treats, fancy poop bags and “diamond-studded” dog toys.

With this package, you’re not just showing your pooch some love, but other canines too. A percentage from the sale of each box goes to support the Vandepump Dog Foundation to help rescue dogs recover and find loving homes.

Speaking of which, if you don’t have a dog, there’s still time to adopt your furry Valentine’s date to enjoy the “Woof You Be Mine” package.