Happy Father's Day to All These Adorable Celebrity Dog Dads

Brett Eldredge
There are many different kinds of dads: funny dads, strong dads, silly dads, brave dads.
All of these dads deserve to be celebrated on Father’s Day, including one of our favorite kinds of dads: dog dads.
The celebrity world is ripe with adorable dog dads that dote over their pooches all the time, and today we want to celebrate them!
Eldredge is one of these dog dads.
Eldredge and Edgar the dog’s love story is well-documented; the pair even starred in a music video together.
John Legend
Before kids Luna and Miles arrived, Legend honed his dad skills with help from his canine children.
Hugh Jackman
Jackman was carrying dogs long before Taylor Swift decided to tote her cats around.
Zac Efron
Efron joined the much-loved dog dad squad in 2018 when he adopted a dog who would’ve been euthanized without help.
Andy Cohen
A longtime dad to his pooch Wacha, Cohen doubled his dad duties in Februrary with the birth of his son Benjamin.
Justin Theroux
Theroux not only rescues his own pooches, he helps other shelter pups find families via Instagram, too!
Liam Hemsworth
Of course famous dog mom Miley Cyrus married a fellow dog lover.
Matthew Lewis
Dog ownership looks good on this Harry Potter star.
Justin Bieber
Bieber refers to his precious pup Oscar as his “dogson.” Enough said.
Tom Holland
Off-screen, this Spider-Man star has a pretty amazing sidekick.
Ian Harding
We bet Harding tells all his pretty little lies to his pooch.
Kunal Nayyar
The Big Bang Theory actor has a big, beautiful dog.
Jon Bernthal
One of the side effects of being a dog dad? You become a master cuddler, too.
Tom Brady
We’re sure Brady’s dog would be his No. 1 fan no matter what, but the Super Bowl wins probably help.
Liev Schreiber
Schreiber was one of countless animal lovers to rescue a pet affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Ryan Reynolds
We hope Reynolds’ dog is ready for another human sibling.