Happy Father's Day to All These Adorable Celebrity Dog Dads

We're celebrating one of our favorite types of dads this Father's Day: dog dads!
By Kelli Bender
June 10, 2019 08:00 AM

Brett Eldredge 

There are many different kinds of dads: funny dads, strong dads, silly dads, brave dads. 

All of these dads deserve to be celebrated on Father’s Day, including one of our favorite kinds of dads: dog dads. 

The celebrity world is ripe with adorable dog dads that dote over their pooches all the time, and today we want to celebrate them! 

Eldredge is one of these dog dads. 

Eldredge and Edgar the dog’s love story is well-documented; the pair even starred in a music video together

John Legend 

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Before kids Luna and Miles arrived, Legend honed his dad skills with help from his canine children. 

Hugh Jackman 

INFPhoto.com

Jackman was carrying dogs long before Taylor Swift decided to tote her cats around

Zac Efron

Zac Efron/Instagram

Efron joined the much-loved dog dad squad in 2018 when he adopted a dog who would’ve been euthanized without help

Andy Cohen 

Andy Cohen/Instagram

A longtime dad to his pooch Wacha, Cohen doubled his dad duties in Februrary with the birth of his son Benjamin.

Justin Theroux 

Theroux not only rescues his own pooches, he helps other shelter pups find families via Instagram, too!

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

Of course famous dog mom Miley Cyrus married a fellow dog lover

Matthew Lewis 

Matt Lewis/Instagram

Dog ownership looks good on this Harry Potter star. 

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Bieber refers to his precious pup Oscar as his “dogson.” Enough said. 

Tom Holland

Tom Holland/Instagram

Off-screen, this Spider-Man star has a pretty amazing sidekick. 

Ian Harding

Ian Harding/Instagram

We bet Harding tells all his pretty little lies to his pooch. 

Kunal Nayyar

Kunal Nayyar/Instagram

The Big Bang Theory actor has a big, beautiful dog. 

Jon Bernthal

Jonny Bernthal/Instagram

One of the side effects of being a dog dad? You become a master cuddler, too. 

Tom Brady 

Tom Brady/Instagram

We’re sure Brady’s dog would be his No. 1 fan no matter what, but the Super Bowl wins probably help.

Liev Schreiber

Liev Schreiber/Instagram

Schreiber was one of countless animal lovers to rescue a pet affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

We hope Reynolds’ dog is ready for another human sibling

