'Steaming Hot' Cat Carrier on Side of Highway Packed with Kittens Found and Rescued by Good Samaritans

Five kittens won a new lease on life — and the hearts of the Wretham, Massachusetts, community — after two locals discovered a cat carrier “steaming hot” and tossed by the side of the highway on Tuesday. With the temperature hovering near 90 degrees along with extreme humidity, police say the kittens “faced certain death” had it not been for the intervention of the good Samaritans who came to the rescue.

The Sun Chronicle reports that a woman driving on I-495 first noticed the carrier along the side of the highway. She called animal control, while another driver also saw the abandoned kittens. He brought the carrier full of orphans to the police, who then took the baby cats to a local shelter.

The kittens have since been nicknamed “The 495 Five.”

“THANK YOU! To ALL our local towns for your attention and generosity! The 495 ‘five,’ are now in foster care with King Philip Animal Rescue. Please see their FB page for updates! THANK YOU, to Sandie Coombs and her children for rushing in and bringing donations and helping hands to KPAR! Apparently the Coombs children are natural kitten feeders! THANK YOU to WCVB Channel 5 for picking up this animal welfare story and helping to advocate for those whom have no voice!” posted Wretham’s animal control officers, along with a video of the cute rescue kitties on Facebook.

Currently, the kittens are in the care of King Philip Animal Rescue. They are estimated to be about 4 weeks old and in need of bottle feeding for the next few weeks.

“The 495 ‘Five’ are going to need to be syringe fed/bottle fed using KMR kitten formula for a couple of weeks! If anyone can donate, please leave it in the Stop n Shop bin inside the door of the Plainville store! Ill get it to KPAR! Thank you ALL for stepping up and ALL for caring!” writes Wrentham Mass. Animal Control on Facebook.

On Wednesday, police said they received information from several tipsters, which led them to a suspect. They thanked everyone who was so concerned on social media for helping them.

“We are actively following up with investigation to determine who is responsible for this act of animal cruelty. After we gather all information possible, we will release the suspect’s name and seek criminal charges. We will post a full and complete update when this investigation is concluded. Thank you to everyone, including those who stepped forward with information,” the Wrentham Police Department posted on Facebook.

King Philip Animal Rescue posted on Wednesday that it was no longer accepting adoption applications for “The 495 Five.”

“The community outpouring for the sweet young 495-5, has been incredible! THANK YOU to everyone involved in every-way! However, we have received nearly 100 emails inquiring about adoption! So, sadly, we will not be able to accept more applications, and many will be disappointed…… but there are only FIVE babies! If anyone is looking for a kitten, our affiliate Bay State Animal Cooperative still has some available at this time!”

Criminal charges are likely in this animal cruelty case, and Police Chief William McGrath told the Sun Chronicle, “We’re following up on that lead … We want to get to the bottom of it.”

CBS Boston also reported the kittens are now safe in a foster home.