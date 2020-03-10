U.K. Horse Defies Odds by Welcoming Second 'Perfect Pair' of Twins in Less Than 2 Years

The more the merrier for this mother horse.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the Gassons Farm Stud in Exeter, England, welcomed a set of twin horses, a boy, and a girl, from their mare named Liosin Lux — who goes by Destiny — the same animal who birthed identical baby twins a year and a half prior. Announcing the new additions, the breeders wrote on Facebook that the delivery was “brief and relatively easy.”

“Our fantastic mare Destiny foaled a perfect pair of foals – again!!” read the announcement. “A filly and a colt presented themselves following a brief and relatively easy birth. Both Destiny and her two foals were on their feet and all three enjoying a well-earned feed rapidly, the two little ones zooming around the stable and exploring their surroundings and no doubt enjoying more space than they had become accustomed to!”

According to a statement from GFS obtained by PEOPLE, Destiny is 19 years old and the breeders planned for this pregnancy to be the horse’s last. The sire of the twins is a stallion named Lord of the Dance, the breeder added. GFS also said that they weren’t aware Destiny, an Irish Sport Horse, was carrying twins — in fact, they explained that they usually avoid the dangerous double-pregnancy scenarios.

“Twins as most of us know are not desirable due to their poor survival rate and the inherent danger to the mare,” the farm wrote on Facebook. “This is why we routinely scan for multiple pregnancies and take immediate action in a timely fashion upon the discovery of such.”

Ahead of giving birth to both sets of twins, Destiny was scanned by a qualified vet for a twin pregnancy and neither of the twin sets was detected. The mare managed to beat the odds both times by having both her twin pregnancies go undetected and lead to two healthy sets of “miracle” twins.

According to the horse trainers, it is uncommon for a mare to “carry to term and produce two healthy twin foals.”

However, in 2018, Destiny welcomed a set of identical twin colts named Shockwave and Aftershock. The new set of unnamed twins are not identical. The older twin siblings, said GFS, are “both fit, healthy and highly athletic” and the new arrivals are “doing very well and are huge characters with endless energy.”

Marveling at the unlikelihood of the horse offspring, the farm called it a “miracle,” comparing the scenario of a single mare producing two sets of healthy twins to “being struck by lightning twice.”

“We are thrilled that both twins survived and feel that it is a balance of fate, luck, excellent care and probably a pinch of fairy dust too that saw these two little miracles arrive, survive and win our hearts!” GFS wrote.