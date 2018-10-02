Crazy Video: Escaped Racehorse Runs Into Sports Betting Bar in France, Scaring Customers

A young racehorse managed to slip away from her handler and find her way to a sports bar in Chantilly, France.

According to CBS News, patrons at the sports betting bar didn’t appreciate the up-close encounter with the subject of one of their bets. CCTV footage from the watering hole shows customers running to hide from the equine, who, in the clip, bursts into the bar bucking and charging.

“There was quite a panic. I still can’t quite believe it happened,” Stephane Jasmin, the bar’s owner, told Reuters.

Jean-Marie Beguignem, the rebellious horse’s trainer, said the animal escaped while her rider was taking the filly from the stables to the famous Chantilly racecourse.

The horse’s time in the pub ended almost as quickly as it started: After tipping a few tables and scaring several drinkers, the horse managed to go out the same way she came in, which according to The Independent, involved crossing a roundabout near the racecourse.

No injuries, human or equine, were reported in connection to this incident.