Animal Shelter Rescues 'Underweight' Horse Found 'Abandoned' on a Philadelphia Street

The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly) has custody of the horse and said the animal was "abandoned by someone who bought him earlier in the day"

An animal shelter rescued a horse abandoned on the streets of Philadelphia and is now helping the underweight animal recover.

According to an Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly) Facebook post, the shelter received a call on May 30 about a "stray horse." ACCT Philly responded to the call from the concerned resident and found a horse "abandoned by someone who bought him earlier in the day."

"Thankfully, the horse, now named Darien, was in good hands with the community who kept him cool and safe until we were able to load him on our trailer and get him off the busy street!" the shelter added.

Residents were quick to notify ACCT Philly officials about Darien after spotting the horse wandering down Darien Street in Hunting Park without any guardian, per FOX 29.

"Darien is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned," ACCT Philly tweeted about how Darien spent Monday night. "He's very underweight and will need some extra TLC."

ACCT Philly is currently caring for the horse and does not plan to put Darien up for adoption. The healing horse requires medical rehabilitation best administered by experts. The shelter said it is reaching out to its rescue partners to find the place that can provide Darien with the care he requires.

In their Facebook post about Darien, ACCT Philly reminded their followers that plenty of rescue horses are looking for forever homes but warned that the animals require a different kind of care than most Philly pets.