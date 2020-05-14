The soccer star said on social media that the doberman is the "best" of her dogs

Hope Solo and Husband Jerramy Stevens' Dog Conan in 'Critical Condition' After Being Shot

Hope Solo and her husband Jerramy Stevens are reeling after one of their five dobermans was shot.

The soccer star, 38, revealed the scary news on social media Thursday, calling her beloved pet "a beautiful dog, best of the bunch" on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night," Solo wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Stevens posing with their dogs. "It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act."

"Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken," she continued, sharing that Conan was rushed into emergency care at Wilkes Veterinary Hospital in North Carolina.

While details of the incident remain unclear, it appears that Conan was shot in one of his front legs and will require a prosthetic.

"We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!" Solo added in her Instagram post.

Solo and Stevens are longtime pet parents and doberman owners.

In 2015, Solo told PEOPLE that the breed reminded her husband of some of her own qualities.

“Jerramy always says, ‘Dobermans remind me of you. They’re loyal, regal and people are scared of them,' " the Olympian said at the time while giving PEOPLE a tour of her home. "But they wouldn’t hurt a fly and Sasha is pretty much scared of everything."

It's no secret that Solo is a huge animal lover; she owns multiple chickens in addition to her dogs and frequently shares photos of her pets on social media.

"Pups will always help you start your day the right way 🐕 😊 ☀️" she wrote on Instagram last August, sharing a sweet snap of one of her pups.

The couple welcomed twins Vittorio and Lozen in March.

The World Cup champion shared the happy news on Instagram last month with side-by-side photos of the twins. She revealed she was pregnant back in December.

“Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl,” she said while co-hosting the beIN SPORTS Weekend Winners show, adding, "miniature soccer team on the way."

"I’m happy to announce that this year for the holidays we will be doubling the size of our family! 👧🏽👶🏽" she wrote on Instagram a day later, sharing photos of her baby bump.

The arrival of Vittorio and Lozen comes two years after she suffered a miscarriage with twins in February 2018. One of the embryos was considered an ectopic pregnancy, she later revealed in an Elle interview.