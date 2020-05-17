Hope Solo and Husband Jerramy Stevens' Dog Conan Has Died After Being Shot: ‘We’re Crushed’

"As animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind," the soccer star said

Hope Solo and her husband Jerramy Stevens are mourning the loss of their dog Conan.

On Saturday, two days after the soccer star first shared the scary news that one of her five dobermans had been shot, she revealed that he had died.

“We‘re brokenhearted to share that Conan passed away from blood loss last night,” she wrote on Instagram alongside several photos of videos of their dog. “He fought up until the very end.‬ We’re crushed.”

“Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home. We bought our 60-acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives.‬ Conan was kind and loving. He wandered 30 yards off our property when he was shot,” she continued, sharing some details about the incident. “As animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind. We have had pets come onto our property and always helped them get home safe.‬”

Pal and fellow pro athlete Carli Lloyd shared a supportive comment with the grieving couple. “So sorry Hope and Jerramy,” she wrote.

Solo previously revealed on Thursday that Conan was in “critical condition” after being shot.

"Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night," Solo wrote on social media. "It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken."

Although she did not share many details about what happened, at the time she noted that she and her husband might look into getting a prosthetic for their dog. "We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!" she wrote.

Conan’s death comes just over two months after the couple welcomed twins Vittorio and Lozen in March.

Solo and Stevens are longtime pet parents and doberman owners.

The Olympian even told PEOPLE in 2015 that her husband sees some of her in the breed. “Jerramy always says, ‘Dobermans remind me of you. They’re loyal, regal and people are scared of them,' " she said. "But they wouldn’t hurt a fly.'

In addition to her dogs, Solo also owns multiple chickens and frequently shares photos of her pets on social media.