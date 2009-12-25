Hollywood's Biggest Animal-Loving Celebrities Pose for Animal Fair's 2010 Calendar

Couldn’t you just stare into actor Adrian Grenier’s soulful green eyes all day long? Well you can – for the entire month of June – if you have Animal Fair Magazine’s 2010 pet charity calendar. Perhaps you’re a Carrie Underwood fan? The talented songstress appears in the March section of the calendar, along with her rat terrier dog, Ace.

From Charlize Theron to Mickey Rourke to Jessica Biel, the 2010 Animal Fair Calendar is filled with animal-loving celebrities posing with their pets for twin causes: raising awareness about animal welfare and promoting local animal shelters.

“Animal Fair is a quarterly magazine, but we wanted to promote animal rescue all year long, so we created the calendar, which is sponsored by Pup-Peroni and the ASPCA,” explains Wendy Diamond, a pet lifestyle expert and animal rescue advocate who started Animal Fair in 1999 to support fairness to animals.

Diamond spent months orchestrating schedules and photo shoots to produce the calendar. “The photograph of Adrian Grenier and his dog Honeybee was taken at his home in Brooklyn,” Diamond tells PEOPLEPets.com, raving about the star of HBO’s Emmy-award winning show, Entourage. “He is seriously so sweet and down to earth.” (It’s not hard to believe; Grenier adopted Honeybee from Kent Animal Shelter in New York.)

Mickey Rourke, who famously thanked his dogs during his Golden Globes acceptance speech, appears in the calendar with his dog Loki, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 18. “That was the last photo shoot that Loki ever did,” Diamond says. “We took this photograph of Mickey and Loki the week before she died.”

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, who grew up on a farm in South Africa, is a “good friend of mine,” Diamond reveals. “She has posed for the cover of Animal Fair and is a big supporter of anything that helps animals.” Appearing in the August section of the calendar, Theron’s bio reveals that her “proudest accomplishment is rescuing her four dogs, Denver, Tucker, Orson and Delilah.”

How can you get a copy of Animal Fair’s 2010 calendar and see all the featured celebrities and their pets? It’s available for free, but only inside the winter holiday issue of Animal Fair (with Hilary Swank on the cover), available on newsstands everywhere. (To subscribe to Animal Fair magazine, visit www. AnimalFair.com.)

