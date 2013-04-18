Holly Madison Adds Two Chickens to Her Brood

Just more than a month after welcoming baby girl Rainbow Aurora, Holly Madison is once again expanding her brood. And the new additions are ruffling plenty of feathers. Literally. “Meet my new pets,” the freshly minted mom, 33, Tweeted Wednesday, sharing a photo of two chickens on her blog. “Someone dropped off these little buggers […]

By Alison Schwartz
Updated December 01, 2020 08:59 PM
Advertisement

Just more than a month after welcoming baby girl Rainbow Aurora, Holly Madison is once again expanding her brood.

And the new additions are ruffling plenty of feathers. Literally.

“Meet my new pets,” the freshly minted mom, 33, Tweeted Wednesday, sharing a photo of two chickens on her blog. “Someone dropped off these little buggers at our house.”

Although she seemed to have no trouble picking out a unique name for her daughter – whom she welcomed with boyfriend Pasquale Rotella on March 5 – the former Girls Next Door star is in need of a little inspiration this time around.

“What should we name them?” she wrote on her blog. Well, what do you think? Make your suggestions in the comments below.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com