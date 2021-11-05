12 Holiday Gifts For Good Dogs that Have Earned a Spot on the Nice List

Don't forget to treat the dogs that make your life better to a thoughtful gift this holiday season 

By Kelli Bender November 05, 2021 06:02 PM
The Best Gifts for Your BFF

Credit: Omlet

This holiday season, honor the devoted friend that was always by your side, no matter how you felt — your dog! Read on to discover thoughtful gifts for the canine in your life, including toys, treats, beds, and more. 

Buy it! Topology Luxury Dog Bed, Starts at $65.00; Omlet.com

Run Rudoplh

Credit: MODERNBEAST

Now your dog can enjoy being part of Santa's pack of reindeers.

Buy it: Reindeer Canvas Dog Toy, $14.00; HarryBarker.com

Surf and Turf

Credit: Polkadog

Give your dog a gourmet experience with a combo pack of tasty treats.

Buy it: 3-Pack Surf & Turf, $39.99; PolkaDog.com

Fit for Fido

Credit: Mr Soft Top Dogwear

Keep your dog looking cool but feeling warm with a stylish canine coat.

Buy it: Red Tweed Lined Wool Walking Coat, $60.48; MrSoftTop.com

Snacks for the Season

Credit: Courtesy Amazon

Bring the festive spirit to your dog's treats with these red, green, and white rawhide-free chews.

Buy it: DreamBone Holiday Variety, $9.99; Chewy.com

Squeaky Toy Sips

Credit: Target

This mug toy lets your dog easily join in on coffee talk. 

Buy it: BARK Hanukkah Oy Vey Mug Dog Toy, $7.99; Target.com

Canine Cookware

Credit: Le Creuset

Bring some colorful French feels to your dog's dining experience with this bowl. 

Buy it: Pet Collextion Pet Bow, Starts at $25.00; LeCreuset.com

Paw Prints

Credit: Sassy Woof

Bring a little wow to your dog's walks with a harness set in a cheery pattern. 

Buy it: Sass On Point Bundle, $66.99; SassyWoof.com

Spa Day

Credit: Skout's Honor

Help your pup start off the new year fresh! 

Buy it: Ultimate Spaw Kit, $55.96; SkoutsHonor.com

Shine Bright

Credit: Nite Ize

Support your dog's love for fun with this colorful, light-up collar that also keeps canines safe at night. 

Buy it: Mini Rechargeable LED Safety Necklace, $19.99; NiteIze.com

Pack Pup and Go

Credit: Petco

Small dog owners can stylishly tote their pet anywhere with this functional backpack. 

Buy it: Reddy Black Cotton Canvas Pet Carrier, $89.99; Petco.com

Permanent Present

Credit: Dexypaws

The durable, treat-dispensing chew toy is the gift that keeps on giving. 

Buy it: Gift Box Durable Rubber Chew Toy, $16.99; DexyPaws.com

