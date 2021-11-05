12 Holiday Gifts For Good Dogs that Have Earned a Spot on the Nice List
Don't forget to treat the dogs that make your life better to a thoughtful gift this holiday season
The Best Gifts for Your BFF
This holiday season, honor the devoted friend that was always by your side, no matter how you felt — your dog! Read on to discover thoughtful gifts for the canine in your life, including toys, treats, beds, and more.
Buy it! Topology Luxury Dog Bed, Starts at $65.00; Omlet.com
Run Rudoplh
Now your dog can enjoy being part of Santa's pack of reindeers.
Buy it: Reindeer Canvas Dog Toy, $14.00; HarryBarker.com
Surf and Turf
Give your dog a gourmet experience with a combo pack of tasty treats.
Buy it: 3-Pack Surf & Turf, $39.99; PolkaDog.com
Fit for Fido
Keep your dog looking cool but feeling warm with a stylish canine coat.
Buy it: Red Tweed Lined Wool Walking Coat, $60.48; MrSoftTop.com
Snacks for the Season
Bring the festive spirit to your dog's treats with these red, green, and white rawhide-free chews.
Buy it: DreamBone Holiday Variety, $9.99; Chewy.com
Squeaky Toy Sips
This mug toy lets your dog easily join in on coffee talk.
Buy it: BARK Hanukkah Oy Vey Mug Dog Toy, $7.99; Target.com
Canine Cookware
Bring some colorful French feels to your dog's dining experience with this bowl.
Buy it: Pet Collextion Pet Bow, Starts at $25.00; LeCreuset.com
Paw Prints
Bring a little wow to your dog's walks with a harness set in a cheery pattern.
Buy it: Sass On Point Bundle, $66.99; SassyWoof.com
Spa Day
Help your pup start off the new year fresh!
Buy it: Ultimate Spaw Kit, $55.96; SkoutsHonor.com
Shine Bright
Support your dog's love for fun with this colorful, light-up collar that also keeps canines safe at night.
Buy it: Mini Rechargeable LED Safety Necklace, $19.99; NiteIze.com
Pack Pup and Go
Small dog owners can stylishly tote their pet anywhere with this functional backpack.
Buy it: Reddy Black Cotton Canvas Pet Carrier, $89.99; Petco.com
Permanent Present
The durable, treat-dispensing chew toy is the gift that keeps on giving.
Buy it: Gift Box Durable Rubber Chew Toy, $16.99; DexyPaws.com