8 Adorable Dog Toys from Amazon That Will Get Your Pup Into the Holiday Spirit
As you shop for everyone on your holiday gift list, don't forget to include your dog. After all, your furry friend definitely deserves to be spoiled with a stocking full of toys and treats. Just like with kids' toys, Amazon is stockpiling their inventory with Christmas dog toys to get your pup into the holiday spirit.
While you could buy them a basic tug toy or stuffed animal, Amazon has so many festive toys to keep your pup entertained. Whether you want a three-pack of Santas and reindeer or a Grinch plush toy, these picks are too cute to pass up. The best part? They're all under $20, too.
Best Christmas Dog Toys to Shop at Amazon:
- Peanuts for Pets Holiday Woodstock Dog Toy, $7.99
- Legendog Christmas Dog Squeak Three-Piece Toys, $18.98
- Dr. Seuss for Pets The Grinch Plush Figure Dog Toy, $9.56
- Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer Bumble Dog Toy, $9.23
- Lepawit Two-Pack Christmas Dog Toy Coffee Cup and Donut, $17.99
- Kate and Milo Holiday Pet Milk and Cookies Dog Toy Set, $9.99
- Sanlebi Christmas Squeaky Plush Dog Toy Set, $15.99
- ZippyPaws Arctic Pals Burrow Interactive Dog Toys, $10.49 (orig. $13.99)
Woodstock is one of the most beloved characters in the Peanuts gang, and this little plush toy is exactly what Santa ordered for your dog. The squeaky toy is fit for dogs of all breed sizes, and you can even get a Snoopy to match.
Your pup can collect other Christmas movie characters, too, like the Grinch and Bumble, the abominable snowman from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The not-so-nice villains will capture the attention of your dog thanks to their fluffy fur coats and squeaky interiors.
You can shop classic Christmas players like Santa, reindeer, gingerbread men, and penguins. There's even a set that mixes plush toys and tug toys in one for extra fun. And be sure to check out these toys inspired by human sweet treats like milk and cookies and your favorite coffee and a donut.
If you're looking for something a little more interactive, your pup will love this Arctic Pals toy set complete with three mini polar bears and an igloo. It's perfect for keeping puppies and small breeds entertained as they try to extract the bears from inside the igloo.
"I was trying to find a toy that would provide some mental stimulation for my little ball of energy and this toy was a great find! He's in love with it," one shopper said. "This is the first toy that he's been able to squeak and he will just take one of the polar bears and carry it with him everywhere just squeaking along. It is the cutest thing."
Keep scrolling to shop the cutest under-$19 holiday dog toys your pup is sure to love this year.
