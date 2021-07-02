Pet Owners Say This Silicone Feeding Mat Is the Secret to Keeping Your Wooden Floors Looking Brand New
Whether you're a new pet owner or well-seasoned, it's no secret that pets and wooden floors do not mix. If you've got a messy eater on your hands, Amazon shoppers have discovered an affordable solution in the Hoki Found Silicone Pet Feeding Mat, which many have praised for protecting their flooring from crumbs, splashes, and more.
Thanks to its water-resistant silicone material, the top-rated mat contains spills and messes within its frame. It has a gripping effect on food and water bowls to prevent spills from your ″sloppy drinkers.″ Additionally, the mat rolls up easily when mealtime is over, or if you want to have it handy when you're on the go. It comes in five sizes —and several colors — to fit your space and your pet's needs.
Buy It! Hoki Found Silicone Pet Feeding Mat, $17.99; amazon.com
In their reviews, Amazon shoppers said they would ″buy this product again in a heartbeat″ over its absorbent counterparts. Several also shared that its durable material is strong enough to withstand pet claws and chews and didn't budge no matter how hard their pet has tried.
"This is the best pet placemat out there. I have six other placemats and after buying one of these, I am replacing them all with this mat," one customer raved. "[It's] easy to wipe clean [and] doesn't have to be put in the washer like fabric mats do. The material doesn't slide no matter what you put it on. I have them on tile, hardwood, and carpet. You cannot find a better mat, especially at this price."
For reviewers with multiple pets, it provides ample coverage. "I have two filtered fountains for my three cats and one of them loves to play the game 'spill water all over the new floors,'" another shopper wrote. "We agreed that stepping in a lake of water as we wake up for work at 5 a.m. had to stop. We got these and they work perfectly."
And best of all, the mat makes cleaning up a breeze. "This lightweight silicone mat is perfect for pets who bulldoze their dishes all around the floor like my cats are notorious for doing," one reviewer vouched. "Now I just have to contend with the meat flung all over the mat; what can I say, my cats have no proper feline dining manners."
No pets? No problem! Amazon shoppers also found the mat useful for cleaning up human messes. In fact, one even uses it as a buffer between their midnight snacks and glass top nightstand: "It is hard to clean juice from in between glass and wood, you have to take the glass out. Now I don't have to."
Grab the Hoki Found Silicone Pet Feeding Mat on Amazon today and keep your floors looking brand new.
- Shoppers Call This Portable Air Conditioner a 'Life-Changing Miracle' — and It's on Sale Right Now
- The Spanx Bra Jennifer Garner Recommends to All Her Friends Is at Its Lowest Price Ever
- Pet Owners Say This Silicone Feeding Mat Is the Secret to Keeping Your Wooden Floors Looking Brand New
- Cuisinart's Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker Churns Treats That 'Bury Store Bought' Ones, and It's on Sale